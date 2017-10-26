Matt Damon Talks Daughter's 'Really Bad' Jellyfish Incident, What George Clooney Is Like As a Dad

Matt Damon getaway to Australia wasn't exactly relaxing!

The 47-year-old actor was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about his family's April vacation with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. Damon recounts the not-so-fun moment when his 7-year-old daughter, Stella, had a scary incident at Byron Bay.

"Australia's famous for having a lot of poisonous things, and I'm telling my kids, 'Don't worry. It's fine,'" he remembers. "And Chris is like, 'Oh, you'll be fine. Come on over.' And my daughter, my [youngest], got stung by a jellyfish."

"It was the worst thing," he adds. "I mean, even Chris said, he was like, 'Mate, that's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life.' Like, it was really bad. She was in a little bit of surf, in about a foot or two of water... this thing literally wrapped around her. I could show you pictures that would turn your head. She had these, it looked like red shoelaces around her body."