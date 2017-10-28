Matt Damon Unable to Attend Britannia Awards Due to 'Family Emergency'

Family comes first for Matt Damon.

The 47-year-old actor was honored with the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film at the 2017 BAFTA Britannia Awards on Friday, but was unable to attend the event due to a "family emergency."

Kate Mara, who delivered a touching speech about Damon before accepting the award on his behalf, revealed that Damon had to travel back to his hometown of Boston "urgently."

"Unfortunately Matt has urgently needed to travel to Boston and couldn't join us tonight. As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first. So our thoughts are with you, Matt, and much love from your friends here in LA," she said, before a pre-recorded message from Damon appeared on screen.