Matt Lauer's Wife Annette Roque Seen Visiting Law Office Without Her Wedding Ring

Annette Roque has been seen again without her wedding ring.

Matt Lauer's wife was spotted entering a New York City law firm on Thursday as her future with the embattled former Today show anchor continues to be called into question following the alleged sexual misconduct scandal that led to his firing.

Earlier this month, Lauer was also seen without his ring. That same week, Roque's father, Henri, told Daily Mail that the two were not staying together after Lauer's firing.

"She is not going to stay with him and work it out," Henri said. "They are not together trying to work it out."

Splash News

Despite being seen without their rings, as of earlier this month, the two were still living together, a source told ET.

“His only focus right now is his family," the source said. "He’s with them in the Hamptons and he’s working on keeping a low profile while he deals with this tough situation.”

Though, another source also told ET that the couple had been spending time apart, even before the scandal broke.

“Matt and Annette lived separately, with Matt spending many nights in his Manhattan apartment," the source said.

The two have been married since 1998 and have three children together. Their marriage has at times been subjected to tabloid rumors of Lauer allegedly having extramarital affairs, which he has denied.

