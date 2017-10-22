Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome First Child, Find Out His Unique Name!
Congraulations to the new parents!
Glee star Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Oct 12.
The couple shared beautiful black and white photos on Instagram to celebrate the birth, and share their son's unique name -- Revel James Makai Morrison.
Morrison posted a sweet pic giving his little guy a fist bump, writing in the caption, "Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world🚂. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning... 📸: "
Proud mama Renee shared an adorable shot of Revel resting on his dad's arm.
"I’m in Revel Heaven... my heaven on earth... to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama!" she wrote in the caption.
She also pointed out that even as a newborn, Revel looks a lot like Morrison. "I see so much of your Papa in you already," she added.
Maybe Revel will follow in his dad's musical footsteps!
The couple revealed they were expecting back in May, and also shared pics from their Babymoon in June.
Morrison is enjoying time with his newborn now, but he's also expected back to complicate the love lives of Alex and Jo on this season of Grey's Anatomy. For more on the new season, watch the video below!