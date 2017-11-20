Maya Rudolph Doesn't Think She's as 'Hip' as Her 'Big Hero 6' Character (Exclusive)

“We have re-enacted Big Hero 6 in my living room a lot, and I have been Baymax quite a bit,” she added. “It's funny because they know that I'm Aunt Cass, but when they play Big Hero 6, they don't want me to be Aunt Cass, they want me to be Baymax, which is actually a really fun voice to get to do.”

Rudolph called Aunt Cass “the coolest character” she’s ever played, singling out her “bubbling love and warmth” for her nephew, robotics prodigy Hiro. The A Christmas Story star confessed that Cass “is a little bit hipper” than her, though she finds a kinship with the fact that her character is “funny and off, that's probably where our similarities lie.”

“I don't take myself seriously as a mother and a parent, but I hope my children do,” Rudolph said. “She's way more fun, for me, I just get stressed out.”

“Aunt Cass has this beautiful relationship with Hiro. She's so proud and encouraging of him, and she's his No. 1 fan,” she said. “I like that Aunt Cass and Hiro's family dynamic isn't your typical family, but it's still a really solid family. I think their relationship is a really beautiful element of the show, and you get to see a single parent raising a wonderful, healthy boy. We have so many people in the world that have every kind of version of family that you can imagine, and you see a family in this show that's full of love and it works.”

