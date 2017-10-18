Mayim Bialik Apologizes Again for Comments About Sexual Assault: 'I Am Truly Sorry for Causing So Much Pain'
Mayim Bialik has apologized again.
The Big Bang Theory star took to Twitter on Wednesday to further comment on the criticism she received in response to her New York Times op-ed, declaring that she's "truly sorry for causing so much pain."
"I want to address my op-ed in the NY Times, and the reaction to it. Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry," Bialik wrote. "What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted."
In her piece published by The New York Times last week, Bialik said that she had not experienced being invited to hotel rooms by powerful industry executives -- something several actresses have alleged Harvey Weinstein did before acting inappropriately with them. She also noted that she's careful about her clothing choices and behavior when on set in an effort to avoid unwanted advances.
RELATED: Mayim Bialik Responds to ‘Vicious’ Criticism Over Her Harvey Weinstein Editorial
"I applaud the bravery of the women who have come forward. I support these women as we seek out and demand accountability from the only ones responsible for assault and rape: the people who perpetrate these heinous crimes. I am motivated and driven to work hard to empower women," she wrote in her apology on Wednesday. "I am truly sorry for causing so much pain, and I hope you can all forgive me."
Wednesday wasn't the first time Bialik had attempted to clarify her comments -- the 41-year-old actress slammed "vicious people" for twisting her words in a Twitter post on Saturday, and during a Facebook Live interview for the Times on Monday, she said that her highly criticized remarks were only in reference to the "culture of Hollywood" that she's personally experienced. "I was not speaking about assault and rape in general."
However, the actress continued to receive backlash, including from celebrities.
RELATED: Mayim Bialik Clarifies Comments About Sexual Assault After Being Accused of Victim Blaming
During an interview with ET this week, Gabrielle Union, who was raped as a college sophomore, slammed Bialik for her comments.
"The night I was raped, I had on a tunic and leggings. I was dressed very modestly and I was still raped at gunpoint," Union said. "The idea that your clothing should somehow indicate whether you're the right kind of girl or whether you are deserving of sexual violence or not is incredibly dangerous."
"Your clothing isn't going to make or break whether or not it can happen to you. Your race, religion, height, weight, hairstyle, none of those things makes a difference because at the end of the day, sexual violence isn't about sex, it's about violence and power," she added. "People who talk about wearing modest clothing sure aren't modest about that."
See more in the video below.