Mayim Bialik Apologizes Again for Comments About Sexual Assault: 'I Am Truly Sorry for Causing So Much Pain'

Mayim Bialik has apologized again.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Twitter on Wednesday to further comment on the criticism she received in response to her New York Times op-ed, declaring that she's "truly sorry for causing so much pain."

"I want to address my op-ed in the NY Times, and the reaction to it. Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry," Bialik wrote. "What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted."

In her piece published by The New York Times last week, Bialik said that she had not experienced being invited to hotel rooms by powerful industry executives -- something several actresses have alleged Harvey Weinstein did before acting inappropriately with them. She also noted that she's careful about her clothing choices and behavior when on set in an effort to avoid unwanted advances.