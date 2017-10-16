Mayim Bialik Clarifies Comments About Sexual Assault After Being Accused of Victim Blaming

Mayim Bialik insists that it was "absolutely not" her intention in a New York Times op-ed about the Harvey Weinstein scandal to place blame on any woman or man that has been a victim of sexual assault.

The Big Bang Theory star received some backlash after noting that she's careful about her clothing choices and behavior when on set in an effort to avoid unwanted advances.

“I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise,” she wrote. “I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.”