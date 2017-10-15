Mayim Bialik Responds to ‘Vicious’ Criticism Over Her Harvey Weinstein Editorial

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has responded to backlash to an editorial she penned about sexual harassment in the wake of allegations of assault and harassment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The actress wrote an op-ed titled Being Feminist in Harvey Weinstein’s World, which was published by the New York Timeson Friday. In it, she discussed how she had not experienced being invited to hotel rooms by powerful industry executives -- something several actresses have alleged Weinstein did before acting inappropriately with them.

“Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the ‘luxury’ of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men of power unless we can make them money,” she explained.

She then noted that she has never condoned anyone calling her “baby” or wanting hugs on set, and that she makes choices about her clothing and behavior to make herself less prone to harassment.