'The Mayor': Brandon Micheal Hall and Lea Michele Spitball Ideas in Rapid-Fire Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
When the governor comes to town, it’s time to get down to business.
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode of The Mayor, Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) -- an aspiring rapper-turned-mayor of Fort Grey, California -- sits down with his trusty team to spitball ideas for the California governor’s impending visit.
Leading the charge are Jermaine Leforge (Bernard David Jones), Marcel Spears (T.K. Clifton) and Val Barella (Lea Michele), who all have pie-in-the-sky notions for how to “wow” the governor with their quaint town.
The local café and the chess tables at the park (“it’s the perfect combination of depressing and scary”) are initial destinations for the high-profile trip, but Val spins the governor’s visit a different way, suggesting the town’s “decommissioned train yard.” “With some ‘love from the gov,’ it could be the recommissioned train yard!” she enthusiastically sells.
Unfortunately, Courtney breaks the news that they only have time to do… “all of them”!
Way to keep it fair and balanced like a true politician. Watch the exclusive sneak peek above.
The Mayor airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.