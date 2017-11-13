'The Mayor': Brandon Micheal Hall and Lea Michele Spitball Ideas in Rapid-Fire Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

When the governor comes to town, it’s time to get down to business.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode of The Mayor, Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) -- an aspiring rapper-turned-mayor of Fort Grey, California -- sits down with his trusty team to spitball ideas for the California governor’s impending visit.

Leading the charge are Jermaine Leforge (Bernard David Jones), Marcel Spears (T.K. Clifton) and Val Barella (Lea Michele), who all have pie-in-the-sky notions for how to “wow” the governor with their quaint town.