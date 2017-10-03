‘Mean Girls’ Cast Joins Forces to Raise Money for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett joined forces this year to celebrate Mean Girls Day, which fans religiously celebrate every year on Oct. 3, in a pretty epic way.

Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, shared a video on social media on Tuesday, featuring all four cast members, urging fans to donate just $3 to acalled “Mean Girls for Las Vegas.”

“This year, though, we’re doing things a little differently. We want to turn the attention to those who need it,” the cast members say in the video. “After Sunday’s tragic events in Las Vegas, let’s give back. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we’re asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help. We’ve started a GoFundMe page and a hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the National Compassion Fund. If every fan gave just $3 in honor of Oct. 3, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time.”