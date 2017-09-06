‘Mean Girls’ Musical Officially Headed to Broadway

The new stage production, which will premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. for a limited run starting Oct. 31, is written by Fey and features music composed by Emmy-winner Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin. The show is directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

The show’s cast, which is expected to transfer to Broadway, is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith. (Get your first look at the meanest of them all below.) Featured roles include Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.