‘Mean Girls’ Musical Officially Headed to Broadway
So fetch!
Mean Girls, the anticipated musical adaptation of the hit 2004 teen film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, is officially headed to Broadway, ET has confirmed.
Tina Fey’s adaptation is set to debut at the August Wilson Theatre in 2018, with previews starting on March 12 and an official opening on April 8.
The new stage production, which will premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. for a limited run starting Oct. 31, is written by Fey and features music composed by Emmy-winner Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin. The show is directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.
The show’s cast, which is expected to transfer to Broadway, is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith. (Get your first look at the meanest of them all below.) Featured roles include Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.
Mean Girls is just one of several adaptations coming to Broadway in 2018. Disney's Frozen musical is set to open in February after a limited run in Denver, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two will open in March after a celebrated premiere in the U.K.
Tickets for Mean Girls' D.C. run are now on sale, while tickets for the Broadway run are open to the public on Oct. 3. Visit www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com for more details.