'Mean Girls' Plastics Hilariously Figure Out How to 'Talk and Sing at the Same Time' in New Musical Promo
The Plastics have a few things to figure out before their big Broadway opening next year.
In a just-released promo for the Mean Girls musical -- set to open at the August Wilson theater on April 8, with previews starting March 12 -- the show's stars hilariously explain what audiences can expect.
"Wait, come here. I wanna tell you something," Regina George (Taylor Louderman) says in the video. "First of all, I really like your hair color. Second of all -- "
"We wanna invite you to see Mean Girls," Gretchen Weiners (Ashley Park) interrupts, while Karen Smith (Kate Rockwell) adds that it's "a musical. People talk and sing and move their bodies all at the same time."
"They know what a musical is, Karen. They're not idiots," Regina replies, while Gretchen still struggles with the concept.
ET confirmed last week that the musical adaptation of the hit 2004 film was headed to Broadway.
The stage production, which will premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. for a limited run starting Oct. 31, is written by Tina Fey -- who penned the film's original screenplay -- and features music composed by Emmy winner Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin. The show is directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.
