Adele and Pink Praise Lady Gaga Following Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Performance News Published 6:24 PM PST, February 6, 2017 Adele and Pink are Team Gaga! Recommended Videos Pink, Nick Jonas and Fall Out Boy Read 'Mean Tweets' -- Watch! TV 3:03 PM PST, March 6, 2018 Reba McEntire 'Disappointed' 2018 ACMs Have No Female 'Entertainer of the Year' Nominees (Exclusive) Music 11:47 AM PST, March 1, 2018 Kelly Clarkson Calls Out 'American Idol' 16 Years After Her Win for Missing Prize! (Exclusive) Music 2:49 PM PST, February 27, 2018 Jennifer Lawrence Channels '90s Elizabeth Hurley In Cleavage-Baring Black Dress Fashion 9:32 AM PST, February 20, 2018 Nicole Kidman Praises Daughter Bella Cruise's 'Exciting' New T-Shirt Line (Exclusive) Fashion 1:00 PM PST, February 14, 2018 How Hollywood's Cutest Couples First Met Movies 2:32 PM PST, February 13, 2018 Tom Brady Moves on From Super Bowl Loss With PDA-Filled Trip With Gisele Bundchen News 8:43 AM PST, February 12, 2018 Olivia Culpo on Supporting Boyfriend Danny Amendola After Patriots Super Bowl Loss (Exclusive) Fashion 12:00 AM PST, February 8, 2018 Tiffany Haddish Was on the Hunt to Meet Her Potential 'Baby Daddy' at Super Bowl 52 (Exclusive) Movies 11:30 AM PST, February 5, 2018 Kris Jenner Accidentally Fell Into Chrissy Teigen's Coffee Table and Broke It TV 11:16 AM PST, February 5, 2018 Kevin Hart Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl Win With Expletive-Filled Interview (Exclusive) News 9:57 AM PST, February 5, 2018 'Selfie Kid' From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Talks 'Awesome' Moment (Exclusive) Music 9:40 AM PST, February 5, 2018