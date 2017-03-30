Ben Affleck Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at CinemaCon Since Rehab Announcement News Published 12:00 PM PDT, March 30, 2017 Affleck looked healthy as he joined his 'Justice League' co-stars. Recommended Videos 'Thor: Ragnarok' Star Tessa Thompson Wants to Team Up With 'Black Panther' Warriors (Exclusive) Movies 6:01 PM PST, February 23, 2018 Hollywood Divorce Attorney Laura Wasser Reveals Secrets to Big Celebrity Splits (Exclusive) News 5:07 PM PST, January 25, 2018 Ben Affleck Embraces His Inner Batman Going Hands-Free on His Motorcycle Movies 12:01 PM PST, January 7, 2018 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Pack on the PDA Movies 5:57 PM PST, November 20, 2017 Jennifer Garner Talks Spending Thanksgiving With Ben Affleck's Mom and Kids (Exclusive) Movies 1:53 PM PST, November 18, 2017 Ben Affleck Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations on 'Late Show' TV 5:24 PM PST, November 17, 2017 Gal Gadot on Being Pregnant During 'Justice League' Filming Movies 4:20 PM PST, November 15, 2017 Ben Affleck Flies Solo Without Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at 'Justice League' Premiere (Exclusive) Movies 5:30 PM PST, November 14, 2017 Ben Affleck on Flying Solo and Sober to 'Justice League' Premiere (Exclusive) Movies 11:20 AM PST, November 14, 2017 The 'Justice League' Cast Reveals What They'd Change About Their Superhero Costumes (Exclusive) Movies 8:52 AM PST, November 13, 2017 Ben Affleck Reveals His Kids Are Embarrassed by His Batman Role (Exclusive) Movies 5:50 PM PST, November 6, 2017 Go Behind the Scenes of 'Justice League' With Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa (Exclusive) Movies 11:08 AM PDT, November 3, 2017