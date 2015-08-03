Gwen Stefani Files For Divorce From Husband Gavin Rossdale News Published 12:00 AM PDT, August 3, 2015 After 13 years of marriage, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are divorcing. Recommended Videos Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and More Couples at 2018 Super Bowl Music 11:04 PM PST, February 4, 2018 Alicia Keys Jokes That Blake Shelton Is a 'Secret Villain' on 'The Voice' (Exclusive) TV 1:31 PM PST, January 24, 2018 Gwen Stefani Still Smitten With Blake Shelton: Inside Their Relationship (Exclusive) News 4:11 PM PST, January 19, 2018 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Look Happier Than Ever on Vacation in Mexico (Exclusive) Music 1:23 PM PST, January 19, 2018 Blake Shelton Tries (and Fails) to Teach Gwen Stefani's Son, Kingston, to Drive -- Watch! News 1:47 PM PST, January 3, 2018 Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Celebrate Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Victory -- Their Reaction Is Priceless! TV 10:35 AM PST, December 20, 2017 'The Voice': Blake Shelton Explains Why Winner Chloe Kohanski Is Destined for Stardom TV 11:55 PM PST, December 19, 2017 Gwen Stefani Duets With Boyfriend Blake Shelton as Her Kids Share an Adorable Christmas Tradition TV 11:15 PM PST, December 12, 2017 'Today' Show Hosts All Smiles for Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Amid Matt Lauer Exit TV 9:54 PM PST, November 29, 2017 Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Moment With Little Girl at Fan Meet & Greet -- It Will Melt Your Heart! Music 4:50 PM PST, November 25, 2017 Gwen Stefani Thankful for All 'the Love That I Have' This Thanksgiving (Exclusive) Music 1:20 PM PST, November 21, 2017 Luke Bryan is 'Proud' of Blake Shelton for Earning 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title (Exclusive) Music 10:32 AM PST, November 17, 2017