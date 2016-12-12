Nicki Minaj Fuels Meek Mill Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Instagram Post -- See the Pic! News Published 6:50 PM PST, December 12, 2016 The 34-year-old rapper claims she's 'so over' someone! Recommended Videos From Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift: 7 Memorable Magazine Covers From 2017 Fashion 10:09 AM PST, December 8, 2017 Kim Kardashian Reacts to Nicki Minaj's Having 'Minaj a Trois' on Her 'Break the Internet' Cover Music 10:33 AM PST, November 15, 2017 Watch Madonna's Kim Kardashian Impression -- Plus 7 Other Stars Who Have Imitated Kim K TV 1:52 PM PDT, September 26, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards 2017: Best and Worst Fashions! From Miley Cyrus to Nicki Minaj Music 3:56 PM PDT, August 28, 2017 Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna Rock Latex Outfits and Hang Out With Their Lamborghinis -- Watch! News 1:21 PM PDT, July 20, 2017 Nicki Minaj Addresses Nas Romance Rumors: We've Had 'Sleepovers' News 12:40 PM PDT, May 23, 2017 Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & More Stars React to Reported Explosion Following Ariana Grande Concert News 9:19 PM PDT, May 22, 2017 Billboard Music Awards Highlights: What You Didn't See on TV News 3:17 PM PDT, May 22, 2017 EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas Settles the Hot Jonas Brother Debate and Shares Tips on Kissing Strangers News 3:40 PM PDT, May 19, 2017 EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj Shares Secrets About New 'Regret In Your Tears' Music Video News 10:37 AM PDT, May 2, 2017 Drake's Los Angeles Estate Allegedly Robbed of Soft Drinks News 2:09 PM PDT, April 18, 2017 Nicki Minaj & Gucci Mane Premiere Sexy 'Make Love' Music Video News 1:07 PM PDT, March 29, 2017