Tom Hanks Pays Touching Tribute to His Late Mother News Published 7:25 PM PDT, July 12, 2016 The actor revealed his mother, Janet Marylyn Frager, died on Tuesday at 84 years old. Recommended Videos Anna Faris on 100 Episodes of 'Mom' and Being a Mom Herself TV 3:59 PM PST, February 1, 2018 Anna Faris Gushes Over 'Wonderful' Friend Allison Janney's Oscar Nomination (Exclusive) TV 2:24 PM PST, January 28, 2018 'The Post' Receives Top Honors at the National Board of Review's Annual Gala Movies 5:11 PM PST, January 10, 2018 Tom Hanks Jokes About Running for Vice President Alongside Oprah Winfrey in 2020 (Exclusive) Awards 7:52 PM PST, January 9, 2018 Golden Globes 2018: Mariah Carey Steals Meryl Streep's Seat and 4 Other Things You Didn't See on TV Golden Globes 4:10 PM PST, January 8, 2018 'The Post' Star Meryl Streep Talks 'Unique Moment' for Women Right Now Movies 4:39 PM PST, December 15, 2017 Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Take the Screen Together -- for the First Time Movies 5:47 PM PST, November 8, 2017 'The Post' Trailer: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks Bring the Pentagon Papers to the Big Screen Movies 8:05 AM PST, November 8, 2017 'Life in Pieces' Season 3 First Look: Jen and Greg Realize Parents Shouldn't Lie to Their Kids TV 12:17 PM PDT, November 1, 2017 Anna Faris Says She and Chris Pratt Still 'Love' and 'Adore' Each Other News 5:40 PM PDT, October 18, 2017 EXCLUSIVE: Carly Rae Jepsen Wants This Oscar Winner in Her Next Music Video Music 3:50 PM PDT, August 19, 2017 6 Celebrity Couples We Never Want to Break Up! News 4:45 PM PDT, August 9, 2017