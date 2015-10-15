Tom Hiddleston Would 'Love To Be in a Bond Film' News Published 8:15 AM PDT, October 15, 2015 The 34-year-old also opened up about baring his butt in his new film, 'Crimson Peak.' Recommended Videos 'Thor: Ragnarok' Behind-the-Scenes First Look! Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston Reunite Movies 10:13 AM PDT, September 28, 2017 Set Secrets From Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video Revealed! Music 4:11 PM PDT, August 30, 2017 Cate Blanchett Brings New 'Thor: Ragnarok' Villain to Life in Epic First Trailer News 3:37 PM PDT, April 10, 2017 Brie Larson Scares 'Kong: Skull Island' Co-Star Tom Hiddleston -- See Why! News 10:01 PM PDT, March 15, 2017 Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson Light Up the Monster-Sized 'Kong: Skull Island' Premiere News 3:40 PM PST, March 9, 2017 Ed Sheeran Admits He's Hooked Up With Some of Taylor Swift's 'Famous Mates' News 11:23 AM PST, March 7, 2017 Tom Hiddleston Hangs With Taylor Swift's Pal Ed Sheeran Before Dodging Questions About His Ex News 11:17 AM PST, March 7, 2017 EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hiddleston Says He Was 'Very Honest' in Interview About Taylor Swift News 5:53 PM PST, February 20, 2017 Tom Hiddleston Opens Up About 'Real' Relationship with Taylor Swift: 'We Had the Best Time' News 10:16 AM PST, February 8, 2017 Tom Hiddleston Apologizes for Golden Globes Speech, Says He Was Nervous News 5:10 PM PST, January 9, 2017 Biggest Stories of 2016: Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Brad and Angelina News 12:14 PM PST, December 22, 2016 Taylor Swift's 11 Biggest Moments of 2016 News 12:41 PM PST, December 21, 2016