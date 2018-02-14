How Selena Gomez's Life Has Changed Since Rehab News Published 4:20 PM PST, February 14, 2018 The 25-year-old singer has got a new attitude. Recommended Videos Selena Gomez Apparently Suffered Life-Threatening Complication After Kidney Transplant News 4:25 PM PST, March 9, 2018 Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Not 'Broken Up,' Source Says (Exclusive) News 11:02 AM PST, March 8, 2018 Inside Justin Bieber's 'Low Key' 24th Birthday with Pals and Selena Gomez (Exclusive) Music 12:11 PM PST, March 2, 2018 Justin Bieber's Family 'Adores' Selena Gomez -- See Their Vacation Pics! Music 8:10 PM PST, February 20, 2018 Inside Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Intimate Valentine's Day Date Music 8:50 AM PST, February 15, 2018 Justin Bieber Is 'Very Supportive' of Selena Gomez Making Her Health a Priority (Exclusive) News 2:27 PM PST, February 13, 2018 Selena Gomez Says Anxiety and Depression Will Be a Lifelong 'Battle' Music 10:19 AM PST, February 7, 2018 Selena Gomez Relaxes By Feeding Ducks?! Watch! Music 2:19 PM PST, February 5, 2018 Selena Gomez 'Requires Ongoing Maintenance' Following Her Mental Health Treatment, Source Says Music 12:27 PM PST, February 2, 2018 Charlie Puth Hints His Fling With Selena Gomez Really 'Messed' Him Up Music 3:13 PM PST, February 1, 2018 Maluma Gives Selena Gomez Duet Update, Admits He Loves 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' (Exclusive) Music 12:13 AM PST, February 1, 2018 Nick Jonas Recalls Super Awkward Date With Him, Selena Gomez, Brother Joe and Taylor Swift News 4:44 PM PST, January 18, 2018