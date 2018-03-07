Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel Recall Their First Love (Exclusive) Movies Published 5:06 PM PST, March 7, 2018 The 'Love, Simon' stars talk first loves (and fake ones) to ET. Recommended Videos 'Love, Simon' Co-Stars Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel 'Laugh at' Silly Dating Rumors (Exclusive) Movies 3:02 PM PST, March 6, 2018 Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Own Oscars Meme! Oscars 10:20 AM PST, March 6, 2018 How Josh Duhamel Channeled His Own Parenting Style for 'Love Simon' TV 5:53 PM PST, March 1, 2018 Chris Pratt, Josh Duhamel and More Stars Bring Their Kids to Monster Jam -- See the Fun Pics! News 5:43 PM PST, February 25, 2018 Josh Duhamel Is Dating Eiza Gonzalez After Fergie Split, Source Says (Exclusive) Movies 12:14 PM PST, February 25, 2018 Josh Duhamel Defends Ex Fergie Over National Anthem Rendition TV 5:44 PM PST, February 23, 2018 Josh Duhamel Defends Fergie's National Anthem Performance TV 9:38 AM PST, February 23, 2018 How Josh Duhamel Is Supporting Fergie After Her Poorly Received National Anthem Performance Music 8:17 AM PST, February 23, 2018 Jennifer Garner Selling Girl Scout Cookies Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day Movies 12:03 PM PST, February 12, 2018 Hollywood Divorce Attorney Laura Wasser Reveals Secrets to Big Celebrity Splits (Exclusive) News 5:07 PM PST, January 25, 2018 Hollywood's Weirdest Pets! From Jennifer Garner's Chickens to Nicole Richie's Bearded Dragon News 3:47 PM PST, January 19, 2018 Ben Affleck Embraces His Inner Batman Going Hands-Free on His Motorcycle Movies 12:01 PM PST, January 7, 2018