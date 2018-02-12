Jennifer Garner Selling Girl Scout Cookies Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day Movies Published 12:03 PM PST, February 12, 2018 The 45-year-old actress is serious about her Girl Scout cookie hustle. Recommended Videos Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel Recall Their First Love (Exclusive) Movies 5:06 PM PST, March 7, 2018 'Love, Simon' Co-Stars Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel 'Laugh at' Silly Dating Rumors (Exclusive) Movies 3:02 PM PST, March 6, 2018 Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Own Oscars Meme! Oscars 10:20 AM PST, March 6, 2018 Hollywood Divorce Attorney Laura Wasser Reveals Secrets to Big Celebrity Splits (Exclusive) News 5:07 PM PST, January 25, 2018 Hollywood's Weirdest Pets! From Jennifer Garner's Chickens to Nicole Richie's Bearded Dragon News 3:47 PM PST, January 19, 2018 Ben Affleck Embraces His Inner Batman Going Hands-Free on His Motorcycle Movies 12:01 PM PST, January 7, 2018 'Love, Simon' Is a Modern-Day Coming Out Story -- Watch the Trailer Movies 9:10 AM PST, November 29, 2017 Jennifer Garner Talks Spending Thanksgiving With Ben Affleck's Mom and Kids (Exclusive) Movies 1:53 PM PST, November 18, 2017 Tom Holland, Jennifer Garner and Other Stars Who've Shared Hilarious Post-Surgery Videos Movies 9:03 PM PDT, October 24, 2017 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' Trailer: Jennifer Garner Deals With a Marriage In Crisis Movies 1:17 PM PDT, October 10, 2017 Jennifer Garner on Emotional New Role About Betrayal: You Shake It Off and Go Home (Exclusive) Movies 2:37 PM PDT, October 7, 2017 Ben Affleck Celebrates 45th Birthday With His Kids! News 9:23 PM PDT, August 15, 2017