Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Just Found Their Doppelgangers at the Olympics TV Published 5:48 PM PST, February 23, 2018 Here's a look at the couple's hilarious Instagram post. Recommended Videos Jennifer Aniston Supports Jason Bateman at 'Game Night' Premiere (Exclusive) Movies 11:10 PM PST, February 21, 2018 Kristen Bell Reveals the Keys to Her Adorably Successful Marriage to Dax Shepard News 2:48 PM PST, February 15, 2018 Watch Kristen Bell Hilariously Document Her Battle With a Raccoon Destroying Her Home! News 2:13 PM PST, February 7, 2018 Justin Timberlake and Dax Shepard Serenade Ellen DeGeneres for Her 60th Birthday TV 10:43 AM PST, January 26, 2018 Kristen Bell’s SAG Awards Makeup Tutorial - Get the Look! (Exclusive) Fashion 9:56 AM PST, January 25, 2018 2018 SAG Awards Fashion: Bright Colors, Sequins and More! Awards 5:06 PM PST, January 22, 2018 2018 SAG Awards Best Moments Awards 4:17 PM PST, January 22, 2018 Kristen Bell Delivers a Powerful Message During SAG Awards Monologue Awards 7:32 PM PST, January 21, 2018 Susan Sarandon 'Loves Everything' About SAG Awards Host Kristen Bell (Exclusive) Awards 5:27 PM PST, January 21, 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: What to Expect From the Show Awards 3:52 PM PST, January 19, 2018 Kristen Bell Hilariously Terrifies Husband Dax Shepard With 'Electronic Monster' Mask -- Watch! Movies 10:00 AM PST, January 19, 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Host Kristen Bell Says Women Will 'Take Center Stage' Awards 4:45 PM PST, January 18, 2018