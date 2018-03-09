Kristen Wiig Officially Cast as 'Wonder Woman' Villain! Movies Published 12:59 PM PST, March 9, 2018 The film's director, Patty Jenkins, confirmed the casting news on Twitter Friday. Recommended Videos Kristen Wiig and Matt Damon on Wearing Bald Caps in 'Downsizing' (Exclusive) Movies 1:18 PM PST, March 2, 2018 Gal Gadot on 'Wonder Woman' Oscar Snub and Whether She Plans to Expand Her Family (Exclusive) Movies 5:03 PM PST, January 25, 2018 Ashley Graham Dishes on 2018 Goals -- Do They Include Starting a Family? (Exclusive) Fashion 11:18 PM PST, January 24, 2018 Gal Gadot Reacts to 'Wonder Woman' Oscar Snub: We 'Never Did the Movie' for Awards (Exclusive) Fashion 9:52 PM PST, January 24, 2018 Angelina Jolie, Jessica Biel, Gal Gadot Stun at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards: See the Looks! Awards 11:32 PM PST, January 11, 2018 Gal Gadot Gives Amazing Speech for the #SeeHer Award at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards: Watch! TV 11:30 PM PST, January 11, 2018 Steven Spielberg, Patty Jenkins React to Natalie Portman's 'All-Male Nominees' Comment (Exclusive) Movies 11:15 AM PST, January 10, 2018 Gal Gadot Shares Her Beauty Secrets and the Product She Never Leaves Home Without! (Exclusive) Movies 5:15 PM PST, January 9, 2018 Go Behind the Scenes With Gal Gadot as She 'Lives Boldly' for Revlon (Exclusive) Fashion 9:07 AM PST, January 9, 2018 How the Golden Globes Redefined Red Carpet Glamour With All-Black TV 5:36 PM PST, January 8, 2018 Gal Gadot on What Wonder Woman Would Think of the Times Up Movement at the Golden Globes Awards 6:49 PM PST, January 7, 2018 Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins on Whether Lynda Carter Will Be in 'Wonder Woman 2' News 4:32 PM PST, January 3, 2018