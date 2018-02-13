Meet the Newest 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue Cover Girl News Published 4:19 PM PST, February 13, 2018 Here's why 24-year-old beauty Danielle Herrington is getting so much buzz. Recommended Videos Aly Raisman On Considering a Career in Politics (Exclusive) Fashion 6:56 PM PST, February 15, 2018 Kate Upton Felt 'Very Lucky' After Getting Wiped Out by a Wave During 'Sports Illustrated' Shoot Fashion 6:14 PM PST, February 15, 2018 Olivia Culpo Reveals How Boyfriend Danny Amendola Reacted to Her Posing Nude (Exclusive) TV 3:46 PM PST, February 15, 2018 Tyra Banks Wants to Mentor 2018 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover Model Danielle Herrington (Exclusive) Fashion 11:47 PM PST, February 14, 2018 Kate Upton on Speaking Up About Sexual Harassment: It's an 'Exciting Time for Women' (Exclusive) Fashion 10:56 PM PST, February 14, 2018 'Sports Illustrated' Cover Star Danielle Herrington Tears Up After Historic Reveal (Exclusive) News 1:13 PM PST, February 13, 2018 Olivia Culpo on Supporting Boyfriend Danny Amendola After Patriots Super Bowl Loss (Exclusive) Fashion 12:00 AM PST, February 8, 2018