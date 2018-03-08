Watch Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Go Swimming With Sharks News Published 8:52 AM PST, March 8, 2018 The mother-daughter duo took their Bahama vacation to the next level. Recommended Videos Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel 'Turn Up' In Matching Mermaid Bikinis Music 10:13 AM PST, March 6, 2018 Coco's 2-Year-Old Daughter, Chanel, Looks All Grown Up While Getting Her Nails Done -- Watch! TV 12:51 PM PST, February 8, 2018 Ice T and Coco Austin Say Daughter Coco Is 'Two Going on Teen' (Exclusive) Grammys 4:11 PM PST, January 28, 2018 Coco Austin Defends Her Braids After Social Media Haters Got Their 'Panties In a Bunch' News 11:22 AM PDT, July 24, 2017 Coco Austin and Baby Chanel's Most Adorable Mommy-Daughter Moments News 1:41 PM PDT, April 28, 2017 Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Gets Adorable Photo Spread for Her 1st Birthday News 1:14 PM PDT, April 1, 2017 Coco and Ice T's Daughter Chanel Makes Her Runway Debut News 11:17 AM PST, February 16, 2017 Coco Austin, Kevin Jonas, Alec Baldwin and More Stars Take Their Kids to NYFW! News 12:04 AM PST, February 16, 2017 Mariah Carey Reveals Seductive Cover For New Song 'I Don't' News 12:35 PM PST, February 1, 2017 Ellen Pompeo Preps For 'Grey's Anatomy' Directing Gig With Adorable Son in Lap News 12:23 PM PST, February 1, 2017 Blac Chyna Wears Nothing But Paint in Nipple-Baring Pic News 12:21 PM PST, February 1, 2017 Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne's Son Rocco Turns 1! News 12:21 PM PST, February 1, 2017