Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr.: Everything You Need to Know About the New 'Bachelor' No One Remembers
Bachelor Nation was in for a total surprise on Thursday when Bachelorette alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the new star of The Bachelor.
Now, ET’s breaking down everything you need to know about the season 22 suitor.
1. Luyendyk Jr. first appeared on season eight of The Bachelorette
And he was so close to finding love! He was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season. Maynard ultimately chose Jef Holm, but the two split in October 2012. She’s now married with three children.
2. Bachelor Nation calls him "the kissing bandit"
He earned this nickname for always trying to sneak in kisses with Maynard while on The Bachelorette.
But will his legacy remain?
“With the right woman,” he said during his sit-down with Good Morning America on Thursday. "Obviously, there has to be that chemistry there. Emily and I had it previously. I'm hoping to find that kind of love."
3. He’s celebrating a birthday this month
Luyendyk Jr., who currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, turns 36 on Sept. 18.
“For me, it’s time [to find love],” he told GMA. "All my friends around me have kids and have grown up, so for me, I feel like I’m the last one of my friends to really take that step."
4. He’s a race car driver and a real estate agent
Luyendyk Jr. is the son of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk. He’s competed in a number of races himself, including the Indy Lights Series, Rolex 24 and Indy 500.
When asked on Good Morning America how his career on the track could help him on The Bachelor, he said it would probably be by “making quick decisions.”
"That’s probably the biggest one," he added. "Being decisive." He also is a licensed real estate agent.
5. He was born in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.
Even though he moved to the United States when he was 2, he’s bilingual! Fans who tuned into season eight of The Bachelorette got a peek at Luyendyk Jr.’s Dutch-speaking skills when he introduced Maynard to his parents.
The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2018.