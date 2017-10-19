Meet Ines Rau: Playboy's First Transgender Playmate

“I lived a long time without saying I was transgender,” Rau tells Playboy in an interview for the spread. “I dated a lot and almost forgot. I was scared of never finding a boyfriend and being seen as weird. Then I was like, 'You know, you should just be who you are. It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself.'"

“When I was doing this shoot, I was thinking of all those hard days in my childhood,” she adds. “And now everything happening gives me so much joy and happiness. I thought, 'Am I really going to be a Playmate -- me?' It’s the most beautiful compliment I’ve ever received. It’s like getting a giant bouquet of roses.”