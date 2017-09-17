Meet Jermaine Fowler, the Breakout Voice of Emmys 2017: 'It's the Best Job Ever!'
Who was that enthusiastic guy announcing presenters at the Emmys? His name is Jermaine Fowler, and here's everything you need to know about him!
1. He's already on your TV.
Fowler stars on CBS' Superior Donuts and season two is debuting on Oct. 30. He's also starred on The Eric Andre Show, BoJack Horseman, Robot Chicken, Family Guy and HBO's Crashing.
2. He was hired personally by the Emmys.
Fowler told ET's Kevin Frazier before the ceremony, "They only hired me to be myself, it's the best job ever, I don't have to do anything but just talk like this."
3. He's a proud daddy.
In July, Fowler became a dad to a beautiful baby girl named Thebe Orion Fowler, and he loves sharing pics of her on Instagram.
4. He began doing comedy at a young age.
"I started pursuing stand-up comedy in 12th grade," he told ET back in 2016. "I think I was about 17. My friend gave me a VHS tape of Eddie Murphy's Raw. I watched it so many times, I fell in love with it. I would watch it every day, just picking it apart. And then I started doing open mics around Maryland and D.C., that's where I'm from. And I haven't stopped since."
5. Funny runs in the family.
"I was influenced by a lot of comedy growing up, I had good parents," he said. "They were funny too. My mom was hilarious, my dad was hilarious. I guess being at home around the environment was just a good stage to get started."
