Meet Jermaine Fowler, the Breakout Voice of Emmys 2017: 'It's the Best Job Ever!'

Who was that enthusiastic guy announcing presenters at the Emmys? His name is Jermaine Fowler, and here's everything you need to know about him!

1. He's already on your TV.

Fowler stars on CBS' Superior Donuts and season two is debuting on Oct. 30. He's also starred on The Eric Andre Show, BoJack Horseman, Robot Chicken, Family Guy and HBO's Crashing.