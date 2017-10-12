Meet Kelly LeVeque, the Celebrity Nutritionist Who Will Completely Change the Way You Think About Food

ET: Your lifestyle is all about the “Fab Four.” Tell us what that means.

Kelly LeVeque: Everything I do is based in science, and the Fab Four is the life structure to help you live it. It’s protein, fat, fiber and greens. I spent eight years working in cancer research and genetics [before becoming a nutritionist], and what I’ve realized is a lot of people live by “do not eat” lists. We tend to bucket things as “good” or “bad” for us and it all becomes paralysis by analysis -- we get anxiety and have food drama over what we eat! I like to take the drama away. The Fab Four is about guiding people to what should be on their plates, and just pulling out the inflammatory foods that are breaking down your blood sugar. Is fast food bad for you? Absolutely, but you should be able to go to a restaurant and enjoy a meal without having food anxiety and guilt when you leave. This makes it hard to socialize, travel and celebrate life.