Meet ‘Search Party’ and ‘Strangers’ Star Meredith Hagner, Millennial TV’s It Girl (Exclusive)

Sharing most of her screen time with John Early, who plays an equally narcissistic gay hipster, Elliott, Hagner says it’s hard not to laugh when they filmed together. “But this season was easier since we were dealing with some really heavy stuff,” she adds.

When asked about what she thinks of starring on multiple shows that speak to the millennial experience, Hagner says that “they relate so specifically to these people” while recalling how she felt when she first watched HBO's Girls. “It was almost confronting for me to watch. I love that show so much, but at first, I was literally watching my experience in a way that -- it makes for really great art -- was almost hard to watch,” she says, adding: “I definitely have my own millennial issues.”

And given the fact that all these shows as well as the summer releases of Folk Hero & Funny Guy and Ingrid Goes Westare all seemingly happening at the same time, the actress is grateful to be a part of it. “It took a lot of training and work to get somewhere close to where I want to be,” says Hagner, who’s now at a tipping point of her career. “Every time I’m working as an actor on a part, it’s a dream.”