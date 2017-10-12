Meet Walker Hayes: The Insanely Talented Not-So Newcomer About to Take Country by Storm (Certified Country)

Walker Hayes is on his way.

The 37-year-old father of six is set to release his 10-track, Shane McAnally-produced album, boom., on Dec. 8. It's a country and hip-hop infused mix of triumph and heartbreak -- both personal and professional -- delivered in variations of spoken word and song. It's also the product of a lengthy, tumultuous journey in Music City.

As the Alabama native scored and lost multiple deals in Nashville over the last decade, one thing remained constant: his wife, Laney, and their kids.

"I met her in 11th grade and we have been on this journey, hand in hand, held tight together," Hayes tells ET on this week's episode of Certified Country. The couple has been married now for 13 years, tying the knot right around the same time that Hayes was bit by the performing bug.