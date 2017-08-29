Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen Responds to Criticisms as Celebrities Donate Millions to Hurricane Relief
Pastor Joel Osteen opened the doors to his megachurch, Lakewood, in Houston Texas, on Tuesday -- after finding himself in a bit of hot water.
The megachurch pastor took to Twitter to announce that Lakewood was receiving "anyone who needs shelter," following accusations that he and his congregation weren't doing enough to aid those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
Lakewood posted that it was "inaccessible due to severe flooding" on Sunday, though a video posted to Facebook on Monday appeared to show the relatively dry surroundings of the 16,000-seat Houston church -- the largest in America. Lakewood reaches 20 million followers per month, and has helped Osteen and his wife, Victoria, amass an estimated net worth of more than $50 million.
"Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter," Osteen tweeted on Tuesday as his church posted that it was looking for volunteers and collecting shelter supplies. Oprah and Tyler Perry are among the celebrities who have attended services at Lakewood; GRAMMY winning gospel star Israel Houghton used to be worship leader at the church.
Hurricane Harvey touched down as a Category 4 storm on Friday, leaving some areas of Houston flooded with up to five feet of rain -- leaving at least 13 people dead, according to The New York Times.
