Megan Fox Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Transformers:' 'I Really Thought I was Joan of Arc'

Megan Fox has seemingly been out of the spotlight in recent years, but is stepping back in, gracing the cover of this month’s issue of UK Cosmopolitan.

Once as hot as you can get in Hollywood, a "low point" in her career came in 2009 when she was unceremoniously fired from the cast of Transformers 3 after saying director Michael Bay wanted “to be like Hitler on his sets”.

When talking about the incident in a 2011 interview with GQ, Bay reveled that producer Steven Spielberg had told him to fire Fox after hearing about the Hitler comparison. Spielberg later denied that claim.