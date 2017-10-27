Megan Fox Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Transformers:' 'I Really Thought I was Joan of Arc'
Megan Fox has seemingly been out of the spotlight in recent years, but is stepping back in, gracing the cover of this month’s issue of UK Cosmopolitan.
Once as hot as you can get in Hollywood, a "low point" in her career came in 2009 when she was unceremoniously fired from the cast of Transformers 3 after saying director Michael Bay wanted “to be like Hitler on his sets”.
When talking about the incident in a 2011 interview with GQ, Bay reveled that producer Steven Spielberg had told him to fire Fox after hearing about the Hitler comparison. Spielberg later denied that claim.
MORE: Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Take Relationship 'Day by Day': 'Marriage Is Hard'
Encountering controversy at such a young age, Fox admits that she lacked the wisdom to deal with it appropriately and instead thought of herself as a martyr.
“That was absolutely the low point of my career,” Fox told Cosmo. “But without ‘that thing’, I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to was apologize, and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc.”
“It hurt me and a lot of other people,” she explained. “However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realized I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it.”
MORE: Megan Fox Shares Rare Snap of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green -- See the Cute Pic!
Now enjoying a quieter life, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star is focusing on her relationship with husband Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green and being a mom to their three kids Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. She also recently became the new face of luxury lingerie brand Fredrick’s of Hollywood.