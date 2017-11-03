Megan Fox Opens Up About Lack of 'Morality or Integrity' in Hollywood
Megan Fox is getting candid about what goes on behind-the-scenes in Hollywood.
The 31-year-old actress opened up about the lack of "morality" and "integrity" within the industry in a new interview with Hong Kong's Prestige magazine released this week.
"There are some very dark, negative things that go on on-set, between actors or between actors and directors -- specifically to actresses -- that we have to go through," Fox tells the publication. "There's no morality or integrity within the studio system. It’s completely about greed."
On her part, Fox says "if there was a way to change that, I, of course, would."
RELATED: Megan Fox Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Transformers:' 'I Really Thought I was Joan of Arc'
"It creates a lot of emotional trauma. People have to go through this crap over and over again because your humanity isn’t even recognized. You’re an object, a means to an end," she continues, adding that she's been injured multiple times while on set, but it was never enough to shut down production.
"You can’t shut down a movie set -- it’s $2 million a day halted -- even though insurance covers it," she explains. "We usually fight through the injuries. As long as your face looks OK, they don’t care and they want you to keep shooting anyway."
RELATED: Kate Winslet Feels Less 'Pressure' to be 'Easy on the Eye' in Her '40s, Likes Playing 'Worn-In' Women
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows star also expresses how she feels "women are undervalued."
"Equal pay for equal work. There’s also something more that goes on when you’re working on these big movies because the studio has so much money on the line -- when it’s a $100-million-plus budget, the value for human life isn’t anything," Fox adds. "It’s all about getting that shot on time so that we make our money back. People get hurt in the process."
Like Fox, more and more women in Hollywood have started to speak out about being sexually harassed and treated unfairly in the past. Hear what other actresses have been saying recently in the video below.