Megan Fox Opens Up About Lack of 'Morality or Integrity' in Hollywood

Megan Fox is getting candid about what goes on behind-the-scenes in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about the lack of "morality" and "integrity" within the industry in a new interview with Hong Kong's Prestige magazine released this week.

"There are some very dark, negative things that go on on-set, between actors or between actors and directors -- specifically to actresses -- that we have to go through," Fox tells the publication. "There's no morality or integrity within the studio system. It’s completely about greed."

On her part, Fox says "if there was a way to change that, I, of course, would."