Meghan Markle and Christina Aguilera Rock the Same Coat Just Days Apart -- See the Pic!

Meghan Markle and Christina Aguilera are style soulmates!



The fashionistas were spotted out and about in England and Los Angeles, respectively, this week, rocking the same trendy coat just days apart.



Markle wore her black Stella McCartney tie detail coat ($1,940), which features a V-neckline and waist tie, on Thursday while arriving to a walkabout at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The soon-to-be-royal gave the piece a chic twist, pairing it with a black scarf, skinny fit jeans from the Hiut Denim Co. ($215), Tabitha Simmons boots ($825) and a forest green DeMellier London bag ($375).

Getty Images

The former Suits star kept her beauty look simple for the occasion, opting for minimal makeup and an effortless bun, a hairstyle that she seems to love as of late.

Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Markle took off the jacket once she and her fiance, Prince Harry, stepped foot into the castle, revealing her unconventional plaid top.

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Aguilera took a drastically different approach, giving us major '90s vibes with the vintage accessories she wore to a Stella McCartney presentation on Tuesday. The New York City native styled her black coat from the British designer with a leather beret, chunky gold necklace and knee-high boots.

Getty Images

She topped off the ensemble with freshly manicured nails, a light pink pout and black mini shades, which celebs like Kim Kardashian West, Bella Hadid and Rihanna have made popular again in recent months.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

So, who wore it better? We'll let you be the judge on that!



RELATED CONTENT:



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Cute As Ever in Wales Despite Experiencing Train Delays



Christina Aguilera Gives Off Major ‘90s Vibes on Date Night Pic With Fiance Matt Rutler



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Business Card From DJ Who Wants to Spin at Their Royal Wedding





Related Gallery