Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Cute As Ever in Wales Despite Experiencing Train Delays: Pics!

Welcome to Wales! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday at the Cardiff Castle in Wales, smiling and dazzling the crowds, despite a few setbacks getting there.

The couple ran into a glitch on their train ride from London to Cardiff, after their train was delayed, causing them to be almost an hour late to their visit. Many locals waited outside in the light rain for a glimpse of the pair. But they quickly made up for it as they greeted those in attendance, including many local children waving the Welsh flag.

For the winter outing, Markle once again wore her hair up in a casual bun with long black belted Stella McCartney coat and matching scarf. She paired the look with trousers from Hiut Denim -- appropriately a Welsh brand! -- and black boots. Harry sported a blue sweater and a navy coat over top, which he held closed while outdoors in the cold.

The crowd was thrilled to meet the soon-to-be-married couple, chanting, "Harry and Meghan! Harry and Meghan!" as they shook hands with as many people as possible. As the pair was leaving the crowds to enter the castle, Meghan stopped to greet a little girl carrying a "My Name Is Megan Too!" sign and to pet a cute dog.

The couple has a full day of events, first visiting the castle where they heard performances by musicians and poets. The visit highlights Welsh culture, which will be important to Meghan as she learns more about the United Kingdom as a whole.

After their castle visit, the couple is heading to Star Hub, a leisure center in Wales that uses sport to aid young people and their social development.

The engaged pair have made several recent public appearances ahead of their highly anticipated May 19 wedding. Last week the pair visited a London radio station, where they met with local youth and learned about the station’s outreach programs.

