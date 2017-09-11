Meghan Markle and Princess Diana Used Same Makeup Artist for Their ‘Vanity Fair’ Photo Shoots
For her recent Vanity Fair shoot, Meghan Markle had a make-up artist worthy of a princess!
The 36-year-old girlfriend of Prince Harry rocked the cover of the magazine’s October issue, in which she opened up about her royal romance.
It has now been revealed that Markle was made up by Mary Greenwell, the same make-up artist who the late Princess Diana used for her own Vanity Fair shoot as well as her 1991 Vogue cover.
“Such a lovely day,” Greenwell captioned a slideshow of photos from the shoot on Instagram.
Greenwell has also worked with supermodels including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington.
Markle wore minimal makeup for the stunning feature, in which she declared that she and Prince Harry are “happy and in love.”
“We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” she said, addressing how she tunes out the hype and speculation surrounding her relationship. “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news. And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”
