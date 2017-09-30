News

Meghan Markle Cozies Up to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony -- See the Pics!

By Liz Calvario‍
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invictus Games
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so in love!

The 33-year-old royal and the Suits star were spotted getting cozy at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday.

Wearing all black, the 36-year-old actress lovingly gazed at Prince Harry and snuggled up to him while they were seated in a private box at Air Canada Centre, watching Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams and more perform.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invictus Games Closing Ceremony
Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show Sweet PDA at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invictus Games
Photo: Getty Images

Before the lovebirds reunited, Prince Harry took the stage to congratulate the athletes for a job well done. While he was addressing the audience, Markle was in the stands with her mother, Doria Radlan. 

Meghan Markle and Mom Doria Radlan
Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Barack Obama and Joe Biden Join Prince Harry at Invictus Games

It seems as though Markle and Prince Harry are done hiding from the public. Earlier this week, they attended a wheelchair tennis match together, where they were snapped holding hands. 

Although the couple technically made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony on Saturday, this is the first time the two have openly shown PDA in front of the cameras. 

See more of the couple's day out in the video below. 

Related Gallery