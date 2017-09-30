Meghan Markle Cozies Up to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony -- See the Pics!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so in love!
The 33-year-old royal and the Suits star were spotted getting cozy at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday.
Wearing all black, the 36-year-old actress lovingly gazed at Prince Harry and snuggled up to him while they were seated in a private box at Air Canada Centre, watching Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams and more perform.
Before the lovebirds reunited, Prince Harry took the stage to congratulate the athletes for a job well done. While he was addressing the audience, Markle was in the stands with her mother, Doria Radlan.
It seems as though Markle and Prince Harry are done hiding from the public. Earlier this week, they attended a wheelchair tennis match together, where they were snapped holding hands.
Although the couple technically made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony on Saturday, this is the first time the two have openly shown PDA in front of the cameras.
