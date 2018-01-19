Meghan Markle Has Chosen a Wedding Dress Designer -- Inside The Secret Fitting!
Meghan Markle has said "yes" to a top secret dress designer!
In preparation for her upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry this May, ET has learned that the 36-year-old actress has selected a designer with expert help from her close friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney.
A source tells ET that Markle has even had her first fitting already! It took place at Kensington Palace last weekend, when Mulroney, who is originally from Toronto, was in town to help her pal with wedding planning.
So, what type of vibe is the former Suits star going for on her special day? According to the source, don't expect anything too over the top.
Markle is aiming for "simple and elegant." And if her personal style is any indication of how she'll look during her nuptials, we already know she'll look effortlessly stunning.
The source also tells ET that Prince William, who is expected to serve as best man, and Kate Middleton's two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will play a special role at the ceremony as page boy and flower girl.
As ET previously reported, Markle would also like both of her parents to be involved. The brunette beauty has already asked her father, Thomas, to walk her down the aisle.
"She does want him included and she wants to uphold tradition," an additional source explained last month.
Watch the video below to hear more on how Prince Harry and Markle are preparing for their royal wedding.
