Meghan Markle May Break Royal Tradition Again By Speaking at Her Wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's wedding is getting more untraditional by the day.

The 36-year-old actress is hoping to give a speech at her reception after tying the knot with Prince Harry, according to a new report. After saying "I do" in front of 800 guests at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, Sunday Times reports that Markle is planning to give an "affectionate" tribute to her husband, and thank his family -- including the queen -- for their support.

"The feeling is if Meghan's father doesn't speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them," a source shared with the U.K. newspaper, adding that "Harry thinks it's a great idea."

A source told ET last month that the Suits star would like both her parents to be included in her nuptials, and has already asked her father, Thomas -- who lives in Rosarito, Mexico and remained relatively off the grid in recent years -- to walk her down the aisle.

"She does want him included and she wants to uphold tradition," the source explained, adding that her mother, Doria Radlan, "will also have a significant role that day."

While Markle works out the details of her big day, a source told ET earlier this month that she's already chosen a wedding dress designer and had her first fitting at Kensington Palace. See more in the video below.

