Meghan Markle Moving to London — Is a Royal Engagement to Prince Harry Next?

“She is planning to make a full-time [move] over to the U.K,” royal expect Katie Nicholl told ET. “I would say this is probably the most significant thing to happen yet in their relationship.”



It’s expected that Markle will move into Prince Harry’s two bedroom cottage in Kensington Palace. There are rumors that the couple may already be secretly engaged, though Nicholl says to not expect an official announcement for a few months.

Markle opened up for the first time about her relationship with Harry in the October issue of Vanity Fair, confessing that the public attention surrounding their romance “has its challenges and it comes in waves."

The two have since been spotted at various events together. See more of their blossoming relationship in the video below.

