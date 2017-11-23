Meghan Markle Moving to London — Is a Royal Engagement to Prince Harry Next?
Meghan Markle has made her way across the pond.
The Suits star has reportedly moved to London, England, to be closer to her royal boyfriend, Prince Harry.
The news comes after the 36-year-old actress reportedly wrapped production on her final season of Suitslast Friday in Toronto, Canada.
On Tuesday, Markle was all smiles as she was spotted wearing black jeans, a sweater, light gray jacket and a big scarf wrapped around her neck while shopping in London.
“She is planning to make a full-time [move] over to the U.K,” royal expect Katie Nicholl told ET. “I would say this is probably the most significant thing to happen yet in their relationship.”
It’s expected that Markle will move into Prince Harry’s two bedroom cottage in Kensington Palace. There are rumors that the couple may already be secretly engaged, though Nicholl says to not expect an official announcement for a few months.
Markle opened up for the first time about her relationship with Harry in the October issue of Vanity Fair, confessing that the public attention surrounding their romance “has its challenges and it comes in waves."
The two have since been spotted at various events together. See more of their blossoming relationship in the video below.
