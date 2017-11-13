Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams May Be Leaving 'Suits' After This Season

Speculation that Markle would leave Suits first surfaced after her romance with Prince Harry went public in 2016. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in October that sources have told her “Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November. She’s not signing up for another [season] of Suits. She’s planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home.”

Markle opened up for the first time about her relationship with Harry in the October issue of Vanity Fair, confessing that the public attention surrounding their romance “has its challenges and it comes in waves -- some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate, it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

For Adams, who has directed a handful of Suits episodes (including the 100th), he told ET back in March that he’s “grateful” viewers continue to “tune in every single week” to see what the characters “are up to.” “If you’re lucky, you get a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be a part of something like that,” Adams said at the time. “I’m very grateful and I’m super excited that we get another season to try and keep making the show better and keeping people loving what we’re doing.”