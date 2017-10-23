Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Likely’ Moving In Together Soon, June Wedding ‘Best Bet’ Sources Say (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle is expected to move in with Prince Harry as soon as next month, with an engagement also imminent, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” Nicholl told ET on Monday. “She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home."

“There's a lot of talk about where exactly they’ll live,” she continued. “Currently Prince Harry lives at Nottingham Cottage which is a three-bedroom, small cottage in the [Kensington Palace] grounds. I am told that she will be moving into Kensington Palace -- in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry's house over in Kensington Palace and she's going to be spending all of her time over here from now on.”

Nicholl added that the prince is expected to move into a “bigger apartment” within the palace’s grounds once the pair get engaged.