Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Likely’ Moving In Together Soon, June Wedding ‘Best Bet’ Sources Say (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle is expected to move in with Prince Harry as soon as next month, with an engagement also imminent, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.
“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” Nicholl told ET on Monday. “She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home."
“There's a lot of talk about where exactly they’ll live,” she continued. “Currently Prince Harry lives at Nottingham Cottage which is a three-bedroom, small cottage in the [Kensington Palace] grounds. I am told that she will be moving into Kensington Palace -- in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry's house over in Kensington Palace and she's going to be spending all of her time over here from now on.”
Nicholl added that the prince is expected to move into a “bigger apartment” within the palace’s grounds once the pair get engaged.
WATCH: Prince Harry Invites Meghan Markle to Afternoon Tea With the Queen
Such news appears imminent following reports that Markle had tea with Queen Elizabeth.
“It was apparently in the Queen's private sitting room on Thursday afternoon when she was taking tea,” Nicholl said. “The meeting lasted for about a half an hour.”
“I think particularly with royal engagements, it really is all about the timing,” added Nicholls, referring to when a royal proposal may occur. “You have to remember there are other engagements and events coming up in the royal calendar that an engagement simply couldn’t clash with. I think that the new year is probably a more realistic prospect for an engagement announcement.”
Of course, it’s an actual potential wedding that royal watchers can’t wait for!
Nicholl predicts summer nuptials in June, which would nicely coincide with the couple’s second anniversary. Any earlier and Kate Middleton -- who is expecting her third child with Prince William in April -- might not have shed any baby weight in time, Nicholl adds.
WATCH: Meghan Markle Cozies Up to Prince Harry at Invictus Games -- See the Pics!
“The duchess will have to get her figure back in time for a wedding and Prince William, who we are all assuming will be best man, will need to be available and not thinking about rushing off to a hospital,” Nicholl said. “So, I think there will need to be a bit of space between the royal baby being born mid-April and Meghan and Harry tying the knot. This summer is probably going to be the best bet for a royal wedding.”
See more on the couple's marriage prospects in the video below.