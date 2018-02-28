Meghan Markle Says Her Bond With Royal Family is 'Togetherness at Its Finest'

Meghan Markle is getting along nicely with her future in-laws.

The 36-year-old actress joined her fiance, Prince Harry, and his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday in London, England, and opened up about the bond she already shares with the royal family.

After talking about their philanthropic efforts and what they hope to achieve with their new organization, the couples were asked if they have disagreements when working with one another.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Getty Images

"Oh yes," William, 35, quipped. "Healthy disagreements," Harry chimed in.

"I think it's really good we've got four different personalities," he noted. "We've all got that same passion to want to make a difference, but different opinions. I think those opinions work really, really well. Working as family does have its challenges, of course. The fact that everyone's laughing shows that everyone knows exactly what it's like."

Harry, 33, jokingly added, "We're stuck together for the rest of our lives."

Meghan -- whose been living in the U.K. for three months -- replied, "Togetherness at its finest."

The foursome's appearance marks the first time they've all been together for an official royal appearance. They were, however, spotted together over Christmas.

Watch The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle discuss the inspiration behind The Royal... Posted by The Royal Family on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Meghan -- who looked trendy in a belted navy Jason Wu dress and black strappy heels -- also spoke about women empowerment during the panel discussion.

Getty Images

The Suits star then hinted that she's been busy planning for her and Harry's May wedding, adding, "Yeah, I guess we wait a couple months and then we hit the ground running."

Here's what we know so far about the couple's highly anticipated nuptials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle Preparing for Her Big Day With the Help of Designer and Aide

Princess Diana's Former Bodyguard Talks Security at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding (Exclusive)

Mel B Drops Huge Hint That Spice Girls Will Perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Related Gallery