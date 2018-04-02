Meghan Markle Unauthorized Biography Claims Actress Had Fascination With Royal Family and Princess Diana

There's a new book about Meghan Markle that seeks to paint her in a different light.

Author Andrew Morton -- the man behind the 1992 book Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words -- has written a new, unauthorized biography titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, to be released on April 12 in the U.K., about the 36-year-old actress' life before she got engaged to Prince Harry.

In excerpts published byThe Sunday Times, fans get an idea of what her upbringing in California may have looked like as well as how familiar she was with the royal family prior to meeting her fiance. While Morton did not interview Meghan herself, he did speak with her so-called friends and family members that claim to have been close to her.

Here are the biggest bombshells from Morton's book that have been released thus far:

1. The Death of Princess Diana

According to the book, at age 16, Meghan watched the 1997 funeral of Princess Diana with her friends, and it quickly became a topic of discussion at her high school, Immaculate Heart, in Los Angeles, California.

Morton claims that Meghan became fascinated with the royals and went back and watched Diana's wedding to Harry's father, Prince Charles, in 1981.

"She saw [Diana] as a role model. Inspired by the princess, she and Suzy collected clothes and toys for less privileged children," Morton says Meghan's childhood friend, Suzy Ardakani, told him. "In fact, such was Meghan’s interest that Suzy’s mother, Sonia, even gave her a copy of my biography, Diana: Her True Story, which remained on her bookshelves for the next few years."

2. Child of Divorce

Like Harry, Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan, also divorced when she was very young.

"I know that was difficult for her,” a former teacher from her high school is quoted as saying. “One parent over here, one over there, neither particularly fond of each other.”

Being a child of divorce did come with some life lessons. “She is very poised,” a former school friend says. “It could be hard for her. Sometimes she felt she had to pick sides.”

3. Meghan Markle's First Wedding

On Sept. 10, 2011, Meghan married producer Trevor Engelson in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. “It was such a moving wedding,” recalls one of her bridesmaids in the book. “I started crying the moment I saw her in her dress.”

The book notes that the two recited vows that they had written themselves and the ceremony ended with a "a rousing chorus of the traditional Jewish Hava Nagila, sung while the bride and groom were lifted up in chairs above their guests’ heads." In addition, there were also "numerous parties and beach wheelbarrow races."

4. The End of Her First Marriage

In the summer of 2013, Morton claims Meghan's friends told him that they were shocked to learn that she and Engelson were divorcing, despite the distance between them -- Meghan was filming Suits in Toronto, Canada, while Engelson lived in L.A.

According to one source in the book, Meghan "sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post." Another source claims that her decision to end her marriage felt like it came “totally out of the blue."

5. Meghan Meets Harry

According to Morton's sources, Meghan and Harry met in June 2016 at the Soho House in London, and were reportedly introduced by Violet von Westenholz, a Ralph Lauren PR executive -- Meghan was working with the brand at the time -- and Harry's friend.

"She was immediately sensitive to him, aware that this was a man who, beneath the banter and the surface chatter, was looking for a safe harbor," reads a line out of the book. "The question she asked herself after that first intoxicating meeting was could she provide it -- and all that entailed."

6. Queen Elizabeth's Reaction to Engagement

Morton notes that Queen Elizabeth had to sign off on Harry's engagement before he could even pop the question.

A former senior royal official supposedly told Morton that were it a few years ago, this would have "been a grim, unhappy confrontation," but the 33-year-old royal has since built up a trust with his grandmother.

"The queen trusts her grandsons. She has confidence in them in a way that she never has had with her eldest son," a courtier told Morton. "They have really established themselves as being in touch with the public. [Prince] William and Harry have star quality, and are believable and authentic heirs to the monarchy."

6. Meghan Markle Meets Queen Elizabeth

According to the book, Meghan may have practiced afternoon tea when she allegedly made secret visits to the Rose Tree Cottage in L.A.

Prior to their engagement, she and Harry apparently had a one-hour meeting with the queen, after which Meghan is said to have called the queen "an incredible woman."

7. There's a Novel Inspired by Meghan

Meghan has apparently already inspired literature. According to Morton, the Suits star's best friend, Lindsay Roth, wrote a novel titled What Pretty Girls Are Made Of that follows the life of Alison Kraft, a girl "who grows up wanting to be an actress and struggles to nail auditions."

Morton claims that Roth sent a copy to Meghan's future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, at Kensington Palace, to which she received a thank-you card from the Duchess of Cambridge. This was reportedly long before Meghan and Harry even met.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Morton's book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, here's a look at what fans can expect from the royal wedding on May 19:

