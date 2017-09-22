Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Developing Show About Being Left for a Royal

According to the report, the comedy originated with Engelson and Farah, who joked about what would’ve been if Engelson and Markle had kids and he had to share custody with the British Royal family one day. The two then pitched the idea to studios.

Earlier this month, Markle opened up for the very first time about her romance with Prince Harry.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news,” the 36-year-old Suits star told Vanity Fair. “And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

