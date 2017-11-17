Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Body Double Shares Sweet Farewell Message to Actress

Looks like Meghan Markle is leaving Suits after all.

The 36-year-old actress' body double, Nicky Bursic, took to Instagram to share a touching farewell message to Markle, alongside sweet clues about her Prince Harry romance.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons,” wrote Bursic, who has worked on Suits for the past six years. “Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella.”

Bursic also added a heart and champagne glasses emojis, with the hashtags "#youdeserveitall" and "#loveher."