Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Body Double Shares Sweet Farewell Message to Actress
Looks like Meghan Markle is leaving Suits after all.
The 36-year-old actress' body double, Nicky Bursic, took to Instagram to share a touching farewell message to Markle, alongside sweet clues about her Prince Harry romance.
"It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons,” wrote Bursic, who has worked on Suits for the past six years. “Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella.”
Bursic also added a heart and champagne glasses emojis, with the hashtags "#youdeserveitall" and "#loveher."
Reports circulated earlier this week that Markle and her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, were eyeing early exits from Suits after the current seventh season. Adams' potential departure came as more of a shock, as speculation that Markle would leave the USA drama first surfaced after her relationship with Prince Harry went public in 2016.
"Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in October. "She’s not signing up for another [season] of Suits. She’s planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home."
