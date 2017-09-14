Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Says He Went Off Social Media After Posting a Pic of Actress
Don't expect any selfies of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.
The 36-year-old actor tells Esquire magazine that his decision to get off social media was largely in part to a flashback photo he posted of his Suits co-star kissing him on the cheek in celebration of her birthday. "Ross and Rachel -- the next generation," he captioned the image.
The photo quickly went viral, seeing as almost anything about Markle, 36, has been making headlines ever since she started dating Prince Harry, 32.
Adams says he learned the hard way. “I'm not good at it," Adams explains why he got rid of his social media accounts. "I overthink every post that I put out and the ramifications and who'll be listening and how it'll be received."
The TV star also recalls sharing the kiss pic of Markle. "[Last month,] I posted this old photo I had found of Meghan and I on set. I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realized ‘Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan,’" he says. "I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’"
Adams adds, "It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different."
That's when he says he decided it was time to take a break from Twitter and Instagram. "It made me feel like, why put myself through this?" he continues. "We’re like brother and sister, it’s not like it was lurid or anything, but it just became a story that people wanted to talk about."
In June, Adams opened up to ET about what it's been like on the Suits set since Markle started dating Prince Harry, and if the royal would be making a cameo on the show.
"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," he said. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well."
