Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Says He Went Off Social Media After Posting a Pic of Actress

Don't expect any selfies of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

The 36-year-old actor tells Esquire magazine that his decision to get off social media was largely in part to a flashback photo he posted of his Suits co-star kissing him on the cheek in celebration of her birthday. "Ross and Rachel -- the next generation," he captioned the image.

The photo quickly went viral, seeing as almost anything about Markle, 36, has been making headlines ever since she started dating Prince Harry, 32.