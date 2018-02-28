Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Dad Wendell Pierce Talks Royal Wedding and If He'll Be Attending

Wendell Pierce is just thrilled for his onscreen daughter, Meghan Markle!

The 54-year-old actor portrays the bride-to-be's father, Robert Zane, on the USA show Suits, and recalls one of the last things he told her before it was announced that she was engaged to Prince Harry.

"I was very happy that I was able to quietly, the last time we worked, say to her, 'Your life is gonna be so different,'" he tells Vulture. "I did not know they were engaged, but I knew. I said, 'I just want you to know that no matter how crazy it gets you have a friend in me.'"

Pierce continues, "I care about her like a good TV father should."

As for whether Pierce will be invited to the wedding, he says graciously, "I don’t have any expectations. I’m very happy for her."

Back in November when Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Pierce tweeted a sweet message for his former co-star, who announced she was leaving the series that same month.

"Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement," he mused. "Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves."

He also spoke about Markle's engagement when he appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s show, Harry. "She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code, really,” he shared. “You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever.’”

Pierce added that he told Markle, "'Always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.'"

